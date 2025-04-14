Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end higher

Japanese markets end higher

Image
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets ended higher as iPhone-related shares jumped after the Trump administration excluded smartphones and other electronics from steep tariffs.

The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.2 percent to 33,982.36, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.9 percent higher at 2,488.51.

Nvidia supplier Advantest surged 4.9 percent, fellow chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron added 1.4 percent and Screen Holdings rallied 3.9 percent.

Japan said over the weekend it wasn't planning to use its U.S. Treasury holdings as a negotiating tool to counter U.S. tariffs.

Japan's industrial production rebounded in February but at a slower than initially estimated pace, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

Industrial production grew 2.3 percent month-on-month in February, reversing January's 1.1 percent decline. On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 0.1 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chinese shares rise after tech tariffs pause and trade data

HEC Infra bags order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

Dollar index extends downside near 3-year low

Konstelec Engineers secures Rs 9-cr work order from Indian Oil Corporation

Commercial Syn Bags signs agreement to acquire Erawat Vegcap

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story