Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Konstelec Engineers secures Rs 9-cr work order from Indian Oil Corporation

Konstelec Engineers secures Rs 9-cr work order from Indian Oil Corporation

Image
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Konstelec Engineers announced that it has received a new work order valued at Rs 9.17 crore from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for a project located at Vallur, Tamil Nadu.

The scope of the contract includes design and engineering, supply, erection and installation, testing, and commissioning of a 33/6.9 kV, 6 MVA ONAN indoor substation at Vallur Station, under the CCCPL Project.

The project is scheduled for completion within eight months from the issuance of the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) dated 12 April 2025.

Konstelec Engineers is engaged in the business of electrical and EPC contracts.

Indian Oil Corporation is an Indian government-owned oil and gas explorer and producer. As of 31st December 2024, the Government of India held a 51.50% stake in the company.

Shares of Konstelec Engineers declined 0.07% to close at Rs 72.55, while shares of Indian Oil Corporation rose 0.19% to Rs 131.80 on 11 April 2025. The Indian stock market is closed today, 14 April 2025, in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Commercial Syn Bags signs agreement to acquire Erawat Vegcap

Tata Power's arm inks pact with NTPC for 200 MW FDRE project

Cyient secures strategic contract for green hydrogen project in Bod Norway

Crisil Ratings revises outlook on ratings of Transworld Shipping Lines to 'stable'

Jubilant Agri incorporates wholly owned subsidiary to expand agri-chemicals business

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story