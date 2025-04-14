Konstelec Engineers secures Rs 9-cr work order from Indian Oil Corporation

Konstelec Engineers announced that it has received a new work order valued at Rs 9.17 crore from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for a project located at Vallur, Tamil Nadu.

The scope of the contract includes design and engineering, supply, erection and installation, testing, and commissioning of a 33/6.9 kV, 6 MVA ONAN indoor substation at Vallur Station, under the CCCPL Project.

The project is scheduled for completion within eight months from the issuance of the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) dated 12 April 2025.

Konstelec Engineers is engaged in the business of electrical and EPC contracts.

Indian Oil Corporation is an Indian government-owned oil and gas explorer and producer. As of 31st December 2024, the Government of India held a 51.50% stake in the company.

Shares of Konstelec Engineers declined 0.07% to close at Rs 72.55, while shares of Indian Oil Corporation rose 0.19% to Rs 131.80 on 11 April 2025. The Indian stock market is closed today, 14 April 2025, in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

