Japanese markets end lower after a choppy session

Japanese markets ended a choppy session slightly lower after the ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house over the weekend.

The Nikkei average slipped 0.11 percent to 39,774.92 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,836.19.

Japan Steel Works, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries surged 5-6 percent while Sumitomo Pharma lost 5 percent and Ebara Corp declined 4.3 percent. SoftBank Group rallied 2.9 percent to extend gains for a third straight session.

