Board of Shyam Metalics & Energy approves NCD issuance up to Rs 3,000 cr

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 22 July 2025

The board of Shyam Metalics & Energy at its meeting held on 22 July 2025 has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore subject to necessary approval of the members at general meeting and further subject to such other statutory/regulatory/other approvals, as applicable.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

