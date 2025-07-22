VST Inds Q1 PAT rise 5% YoY to Rs 56 cr

VST Industries reported a 4.76% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 56.13 crore, despite a 7.29% drop in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 297.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax rose 5.13% to Rs 75.99 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 72.28 crore posted in the year-ago period.
Total expenses declined 3.25% to Rs 348.94 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 360.66 crore in Q1 FY25. The employee benefits expense was at Rs 33.39 crore (down 7.84% YoY), and the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 145.64 crore (down 7.3% YoY) during the period under review.
VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.
Shares of VST Industries fell 3.33% to Rs 283.20 on the BSE.
