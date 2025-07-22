Sensex closes flat; Nifty ends below 25,100; VIX slumps 4.01%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended near the flatline with slight losses today. However, investor sentiment remained cautious, as uncertainty surrounding the upcoming August 1 deadline for a potential U.S. trade agreement kept market participants on edge.

The Nifty settled below 25,100 level. All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, except for the Nifty Financial Services index.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 0.02 points or 13.53% to 82,186.81. The Nifty 50 index shed 29.80 points or 0.12% to 25,060.90.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,782 shares rose and 2,238 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.01% to 10.75. Economy: India's core industries, comprising eight sectors, reported 1.7% growth in June 2025, down from 5% in the same month of 2024, data released on Monday by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. On a month-on-month basis, the expansion in June is relatively up, when these key sectors grew by 1.2%. Commerce ministry data showed the production of steel, cement and refinery products recorded positive growth in June 2025.

The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries -- Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to June, 2025-26 is 1.3% (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index fell 2.27% to 1,733.60. The index rose 0.24% in the previous two trading session. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 5.87%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.58%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.58%), Saregama India (down 1.32%), PVR Inox (down 1.27%), Dish TV India (down 1.03%), Sun TV Network (down 0.96%), Tips Music (down 0.44%) declined.

On the other hand, D B Corp (up 0.53%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.01%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Eternal zoomed 10.60% after its quick commerce business, Blinkit, surpassed the food delivery segment in revenue during Q1 FY26. Blinkit's revenue soared 155% year-on-year to Rs 2,400 crore, while the food delivery business posted a 16.43% YoY increase to Rs 2,261 crore in Q1 FY26. Eternal reported a 90.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 25 crore despite a 70.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 7,167crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Oberoi Realty declined 0.57%. The company reported a 27.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 421.25 crore on 29.7% fall in net sales to Rs 987.55 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shed 0.62%. The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 12.18 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 8 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total income jumped 20.45% year on year to Rs 407.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Colgate Palmolive (India) fell 0.71%. The company reported 11.91% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 320.62 crore on 4.38% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,420.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Parag Milk Foods tanked 3.81%. The company reported a 1.02% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.58 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 27.30 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operation rose by 12.34% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 851.52 crore during the period under review.

Latent View Analytics added 3.26% after the company reported 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.6 crore on a 31.9% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 236 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) rose 5.38% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.29 crore from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI). SML Isuzu hit an upper limit of 10% after the company's standalone net profit jumped 44.34% to Rs 66.96 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.38% to Rs 845.89 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to Q1 FY24.

Magellanic Cloud added 1.77% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 4.75% to Rs 27.76 crore on 24.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 163.95 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024. Blue Jet Healthcare hit a lower circuit of 10% after the companys standalone net profit fell 17.19% to Rs 91.17 crore despite 4.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 354.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Global Markets: Most European shares traded lower on Tuesday on lingering tariff uncertainties, while investors continued to wade through a deluge of quarterly corporate earnings. Most Asian stocks ended mixed as investors turned cautious ahead of the looming August 1 deadline for potential US trade tariffs. Japanese stocks, in particular, saw sharp swings after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishibas ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house.