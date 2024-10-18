Japanese markets end slightly higher

Japanese markets ended slightly higher as the yen wakened beyond 150 per dollar. The Bank of Japan must focus on the economic impact of unstable markets and risks from overseas, Governor Kazuo Ueda said today, suggesting the central bank was in no rush to raise interest rates further.

The Nikkei average rose 0.18 percent to 38,981.75 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,688.98.

Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 2.5 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation fell 0.3 percent after rising 0.5 percent in the previous month.