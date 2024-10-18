Japanese markets end slightly higher

The Nikkei average rose 0.18 percent to 38,981.75 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,688.98.
Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 2.5 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
On a monthly basis, overall inflation fell 0.3 percent after rising 0.5 percent in the previous month.
National core CPI was up 2.4 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent but down from 2.8 percent a month earlier. Core CPI was up 0.2 percent on month, easing from 0.5 percent in August.
