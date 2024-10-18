ZEEL spurts as PAT soars to Rs 209 crore in Q2

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) rallied 5.37% to Rs 132.50 after the company's consolidated net profit from continuing operaions jumped 61.28% to Rs 209.5 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 129.9 crore reported in Q2 FY24. However, total income declined 18.94% to Rs 2,034.4 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,509.6 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. However, total income declined 18.94% to Rs 2,034.4 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,509.6 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. The company's revenue from Advertisement was at Rs 901.7 crore (down 7.91% YoY), revenue from Subscription stood at Rs 969.9 crore (up 9.25% YoY) and revenue from Other sales and services was at Rs 33.7 crore (down 53.06% YoY) during the period under review. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before exceptional items and tax declined 9.37% to Rs 275.5 crore in Q2 of FY25 as against Rs 304 crore reported in same quarter last year. The company recorded an exceptional loss of Rs 10.9 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 321 crore in the September 2024 quarter, registering a decline of 3.52% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 16% in Q2 FY25 from 13.6% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses slipped 20.25% to Rs 1,759.0 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 2,205.7 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Advertisement and publicity (A&P) expenses was at Rs 259.3 crore (down 5.05% YoY) and operational cost stood at Rs 1,061.5 crore (down 25.53% YoY) during the quarter.

The company said that the declined in operating cost was due to lower programming and technology cost and strong cost discipline across every element of cost structure.

The firm reported lower A&P and other expenses led by decline in marketing from higher base of Q2 FY24 due to Gadar 2.

ZEEL is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas.

