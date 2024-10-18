Alipurduar Transmission standalone net profit rises 2.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.23% to Rs 38.92 crore

Net profit of Alipurduar Transmission rose 2.03% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.38.9238.8394.7894.9323.6823.3616.0915.7912.0411.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp