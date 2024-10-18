Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Axis Bank, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,965.55, a premium of 111.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,854.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 104.20 points or 0.42% to 24,854.05.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.61% to 13.04.

Axis Bank, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Kohli-Sarfaraz keep the scoreboard ticking

Teachers on election duty violate 'right to education': Parents move HC

Klaasen to Abhishek: SRH's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes the fourth Indian to score 9000 Test runs

Rising deficit and debt puts Indian states under fiscal strain: NSE Report

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story