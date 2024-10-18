Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 70.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.93% to Rs 2000.70 croreNet profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 70.30% to Rs 209.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.93% to Rs 2000.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2437.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2000.702437.79 -18 OPM %16.1513.65 -PBDT348.70381.21 -9 PBT275.50303.98 -9 NP209.40122.96 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News