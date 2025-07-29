Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets ends lower for a third straight session

Japanese markets ends lower for a third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets ended lower for a third straight session on concerns over political instability and the corporate outlook.

The Nikkei average fell 0.79 percent to 40,674.55 as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba faced renewed calls to resign over last week's historic election loss. The broader Topix index settled 0.75 percent lower at 2,908.64.

Chip-related stocks paced the declines, with Lasertec plunging more than 8 percent. Advantest and Tokyo Electron both fell over 1 percent. Nitto Denko lost 3.1 percent after the industrial materials maker reported a decline in quarterly profits.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.33%

Credit Disbursed to Women Self-Help Groups hits Rs 11 Lakh Crore

Pound recovers from 2-month fall against dollar; GBPINR futures slip under 116 mark

Market rebounds after three-day slump; Nifty ends above 24,800

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.60%

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story