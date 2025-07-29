Japanese markets ends lower for a third straight session

Japanese markets ended lower for a third straight session on concerns over political instability and the corporate outlook.

The Nikkei average fell 0.79 percent to 40,674.55 as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba faced renewed calls to resign over last week's historic election loss. The broader Topix index settled 0.75 percent lower at 2,908.64.

Chip-related stocks paced the declines, with Lasertec plunging more than 8 percent. Advantest and Tokyo Electron both fell over 1 percent. Nitto Denko lost 3.1 percent after the industrial materials maker reported a decline in quarterly profits.

