Credit Disbursed to Women Self-Help Groups hits Rs 11 Lakh Crore

The Ministry of Rural Development has achieved a significant milestone under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), disbursing over Rs.11 lakh crore in credit to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through formal financial institutions. DAY-NRLMs core model aims to eliminate rural poverty by organizing poor women into robust community institutions and supporting their livelihoods. The SHGs have become essential conduits for credit delivery in rural areasfacilitating meaningful financial inclusion and nurturing women-led enterprises. This sustained flow of credit underscores the entrepreneurial drive of rural women, enabling them to establish and expand income-generating ventures.

