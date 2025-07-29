Market rebounds after three-day slump; Nifty ends above 24,800

The headline equity indices snapped a three-day losing streak to end higher today, supported by value buying in blue-chip stocks. This renewed optimism helped offset concerns about persistent foreign fund outflows and the delay in a potential trade pact with the United States. The Nifty comfortably reclaimed the 24,800 level, while all NSE sectoral indices ended in the green, led by realty, pharma, and healthcare counters.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 446.93 points or 0.55% to 81,337.95. The Nifty 50 index gained 140.20 points or 0.57% to 24,821.10. This rally comes after three straight sessions of declines, during which the Sensex had dropped 2.21% and the Nifty had slipped 2.13%.

Reliance Industries (up 2.21%), Larsen & Tourbo (up 2.13%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.71%) were major Nifty movers. Broader markets outshone the benchmarks, with the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rising 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surging 1.10%. Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 2,482 stocks advancing and 1,521 declining on the BSE, while 154 shares closed unchanged. Volatility cooled off as the NSEs India VIX slipped 4.45% to 11.53, indicating a more confident undertone in the near term. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.14% to 6.382 from the previous close of 6.374.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.8000 compared with its close of 86.7025 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.36% to Rs 97,895. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 98.75. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.90% to 4.402. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement rose 32 cent or 0.46% to $70.36 a barrel. Global Markets: European stocks climbed on Tuesday as investors steadily absorbed the implications of the latest US-EU trade agreement, alongside a wave of corporate earnings reports.

Asian shares ended mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks. Investors also awaited the result of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due Wednesday stateside, where it will make a decision on whether to cut interest rates. On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that a global blanket tariff would likely fall between 15% to 20%. This would affect imports from countries that have not yet negotiated separate trade agreements with the United Statements. Trump had previously announced that baseline tariffs would be just 10%. The presidents tariffs are expected to go into place on August 1.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed near the flatline on Monday, with the latest trade deal between the U.S. and EU failing to spark a fresh rally. The broad market index inched up 0.02% to close at 6,389.77, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.33% to 21,178.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 64.36 points, or 0.14%, to finish the session at 44,837.56. Stocks in Spotlight: Asian Paints advanced 1.81% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 58.9% to Rs 1,099.77 crore on 6.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,938.55 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Indusind Bank added 1.48%. The company reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Net interest income (NII) tumbled 17.53% to Rs 4,460 in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 5,408 crore posted in same quarter last year. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at Rs 3.46% in Q1 FY26 as against 4.25% in Q1 FY25.

Amber Enterprises India rallied 4.51% after the companys consolidated jumped 41.82% to Rs 105.97 crore on 43.64% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,449.13 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 2.51% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 35% to Rs 452.15 crore despite of 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,625.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) fell 1.91% after the company reported a 6% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 556 crore in Q1 FY25, weighed down by rising impairments and operating costs. Despite the drop in profitability, the company's total income rose 12% to Rs 5,035 crore, compared to Rs 4,483 crore in the same period last year.

Varun Beverages rallied 5.25% after the company reported 5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,325.49 crore in Q2 CY2025 from Rs 1,261.83 crore in Q2 CY2024. Net revenue from operations decreased by 2.5% YoY to Rs 7,017.37 crore in Q2 CY2025. NTPC Green Energy shed 1%. The companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.46% to Rs 220.48 crore on a 9.31% rise in revenue to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Arvind Fashions surged 8.06% after the apparel and retail player reported a net profit (PAT) of Rs 13 crore in Q1 FY26, a nearly tenfold jump compared to Rs 1 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,107 crore, up from Rs 955 crore in Q1 FY25, supported by strong traction across channels.

Paradeep Phosphates soared 8.56% after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 255.85 crore in Q1 FY26, up 4,655.57% from Rs 5.38 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 57.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,754.06 crore in Q1 FY26. Torrent Pharmaceuticals rallied 4.22% after the pharma major reported a net profit of Rs 548 crore, marking a 20% year-on-year increase, driven by resilient revenues and steady margins. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3,178 crore, an 11% rise over Q1 FY25, supported by improved operational leverage. Waaree Energies advanced 2.01% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 89.1% to Rs 745.20 crore on 29.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,425.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Craftsman Automation gained 3.74% after its consolidated net profit jumped 30.85% to Rs 69.6 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 53.19 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 54.97% year on year to Rs 1,784 crore in Q1 FY26.

Go Digit General Insurance rose 4.68%. Net profit for the quarter jumped 36.6% year-on-year to Rs 138 crore, up from Rs 101 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax saw an even sharper rise, up 59.4% to Rs 161 crore. The company's gross written premium rose 12.1% YoY to Rs 2,982 crore. Excluding the 1/n accounting method, gross written premium for Q1 FY26 was 3,046 crore, reflecting a 14.5% increase YoY. IIFL Capital Services surged 12.55%. The company's net profit came in at Rs 175.5 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a 37% jump from Q4 March 2025. Total income rose 19% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 680.4 crore, buoyed by a 15% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 617.4 crore and a sharp 73% jump in other income to Rs 63 crore.

IPO Update: Shanti Gold International's IPO received bids for 1,02,04,58,850 shares as against 1,26,67,200 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Tuesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 80.56 times. Aditya Infotech's IPO received bids for 2,24,39,956 shares as against 1,12,23,759 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Tuesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 2 times. Laxmi India Finance's IPO received bids for 41,68,242 shares as against 1,13,12,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Tuesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.37 times.