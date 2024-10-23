Japanese markets underperform ahead of elections

Japanese markets lost ground as investors were reluctant to place major bets ahead of the country's upcoming lower house election.

Sentiment was also dented by rising Treasury yields due to shifting expectations around how fast and deep the Federal Reserve will cut rates.

The Nikkei average fell 0.80 percent to 38,104.86 after media polls suggested that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito may lose their majority in the election. The broader Topix index settled 0.55 percent lower at 2,636.96.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings slumped 4.9 percent and Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing dropped 1.7 percent while automakers Honda Motor and Toyota surged 2-3 percent on the back of a weaker yen.