Chinese shares end with modest gains

Gold reached a new record high while oil prices fell after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories swelled more than expected.
Chinese shares eked out modest gains after reports emerged that the government may deploy as much as 2 trillion yuan (US$280 billion) to establish a stock market stabilization fund.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.52 percent to 3,302.80 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.27 percent to 20,760.15.
