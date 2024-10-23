Zydus Life rises on in-principle approval from WHO for typhoid vaccine

Zydus Lifesciences advanced 1.71% to Rs 1,005.05 after the company received in principle acceptability from World Health Organisation (WHO) for its ZyVac TCV vaccine. ZyVac TCV is now eligible for purchase by United Nations (UN) agencies. It is indigenously developed and manufactured at the Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad. ZyVac TCV is now eligible for purchase by United Nations (UN) agencies. It is indigenously developed and manufactured at the Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad. ZyVac TCV is indicated for active immunization against Salmonella typhi infection in the age group of 6 months to 65 years. This prequalification for ZyVac TCV makes it eligible to be part of UN agencies procurement programme. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Annually over 150 million doses of the typhoid conjugate vaccine is procured by UN agencies to prevent this infectious disease in geographies where it is most prevalent, such as India, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Typhoid fever is systemic febrile illness caused by ingestion of the bacterium Salmonella enterica serovar typhi (S. typhi) through contaminated water and food. In South Asian region, India alone contributes for 75% of incidence and mortality due to typhoid fever.

According to data from GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance), the disease accounts for an estimated 11 to 21 million cases globally each year, with between 117,000 and 161,000 deaths attributed to the disease each year.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharma companys consolidated net profit surged 30.64% to Rs 1,419.9 crore on 20.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,207.5 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

