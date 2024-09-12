Japanese shares rise highest in a month

Japanese markets rose the most in a month as a pause in the yen's rally lifted semiconductor-related stocks and automakers.

The Nikkei average soared 3.41 percent to 36,833.27, halting a seven-day slide. The broader Topix index settled 2.44 percent higher at 2,592.50.

Honda Motor and Toyota both surged around 4 percent while Advantest soared 9.2 percent and Tokyo Electron added 4.8 percent.

Lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 2.2 percent after loterm Treasury yields gained.

In economic releases, Japan's producer price inflation eased in August from an 11-month high in July, the Bank of Japan said in a report today.