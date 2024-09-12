Japanese shares rise highest in a month

The Nikkei average soared 3.41 percent to 36,833.27, halting a seven-day slide. The broader Topix index settled 2.44 percent higher at 2,592.50.
Honda Motor and Toyota both surged around 4 percent while Advantest soared 9.2 percent and Tokyo Electron added 4.8 percent.
Lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 2.2 percent after loterm Treasury yields gained.
In economic releases, Japan's producer price inflation eased in August from an 11-month high in July, the Bank of Japan said in a report today.
The producer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 3.0 percent rise in July.
