Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tolins Tyres IPO ends with decent subscription

Tolins Tyres IPO ends with decent subscription

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 17.89 crore shares as against 74.88 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Tolins Tyres received 17,89,26,528 bids for shares as against 74,88,372 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 23.89 times.

The Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 27.41 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 25.42 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 21.52 times.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2024 and it closed on 11 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 215 to 226 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) totaling Rs 30 crore by existing shareholders Dr. Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin.

The objectives of the fresh issue included Rs 69.96 crore to be used for repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding loans, Rs 75 crore for augmenting loterm working capital requirements, Rs 23.15 crore for investment in wholly owned subsidiary Tolin Rubbers, and for general corporate purposes.

Promoters Dr Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin and the promoter group holds an aggregate of 2, 84, 00,899 equity shares, aggregating to 92.64% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post- IPO shareholding is expected to be around 68.53%.

Ahead of the IPO, Tolins Tyres on 6 September 2024, raised Rs 68.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 30.53 lakh shares at Rs 226 each to 8 anchor investors.

More From This Section

Minda Corporation gains as board OKs fund raising upto Rs 1,000 cr

Nifty September futures trade at discount

Kross IPO ends with good subscription

Barometers hit new life highs; Nifty ends above 25,350; VIX slides 3.26%

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO ends with 63.61x subscription

Tolins Tyres is a tyre manufacturer of bias tyres used in a comprehensive range of vehicles, including light commercial, agricultural, and two- and three-wheeler vehicles as well as precured tread rubber. Ancillary products include bonding gum, vulcanizing solutions, tyre flaps, and tubes.

The business is divided into two main verticals: new tyre manufacturing and tread rubber production. Tyre retreading solutions are offered in India and exported to 40 countries, including the Middle East, East Africa, Jordan, Kenya, and Egypt. Exports contributed 5.38% to consolidated revenue, while the domestic market accounted for 94.62% in FY 2024.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.01 crore and Sale of Rs 227.22 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google introduces AI-driven podcast feature 'Audio Overview' in NotebookLM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 2-0 CHN, 4th QTR; IND beat KOR 3-1

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72 after long illness

LIVE: Will go with 30-member delegation for meeting with Bengal govt instead of 15, say doctors

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story