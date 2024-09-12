Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kross IPO ends with good subscription

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024
The offer received bids for 25.80 crore shares as against 1.53 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Kross received 25,80,21,866 bids for shares as against 1,53,50,877 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 16.81 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 23.32 times. The Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 22.24 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 10.76 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2024 and it closed on 11 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 228 to Rs 240 per share.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) up to Rs 250 crore by existing shareholders Sudhir Rai and Anita Rai.

The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 99.99% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 67.70%.

The objectives for the fresh issue included Rs 70 crore for funding capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of machinery and equipment; Rs 90 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings; Rs 30 crore for working capital requirements; and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Kross on 29 August 2024, raised Rs 250.10 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 64.29 lakh shares at Rs 389 each to 28 anchor investors.

Kross manufactures tractor and truck components and trailer axles and suspensions. The wide range of products include high-performance forged and precision-machined safety-critical parts for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles (M&HCV) and agricultural equipment.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.88 crore and sales of Rs 620.25 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

First Published: Sep 12 2024

