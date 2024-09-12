Chinese markets underperform regional peers

The dollar held firm in Asian trading as signs of some stickiness in U.S. inflation dented hopes for a big rate cut at next week's Federal Reserve meeting.
Gold edged up marginally while oil prices rose more than 1 percent to extend gains from the previous session, spurred by concerns of Hurricane Francine impacting output in the U.S.
Chinese shares underperformed their regional peers due to economic concerns and rising geopolitical tensions ahead of the November U.S. presidential elections.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.17 percent to 2,717.12. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.77 percent at 17,240.39.
