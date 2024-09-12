Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets underperform regional peers

Chinese markets underperform regional peers

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian shares advanced on Thursday, buoyed by a tech-fueled rally on Wall Street overnight.

The dollar held firm in Asian trading as signs of some stickiness in U.S. inflation dented hopes for a big rate cut at next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

Gold edged up marginally while oil prices rose more than 1 percent to extend gains from the previous session, spurred by concerns of Hurricane Francine impacting output in the U.S.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chinese shares underperformed their regional peers due to economic concerns and rising geopolitical tensions ahead of the November U.S. presidential elections.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.17 percent to 2,717.12. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.77 percent at 17,240.39.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google introduces AI-driven podcast feature 'Audio Overview' in NotebookLM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 2-0 CHN, 4th QTR; IND beat KOR 3-1

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72 after long illness

LIVE: Will go with 30-member delegation for meeting with Bengal govt instead of 15, say doctors

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story