Nifty September futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 3.26% as shares rose.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,339, a discount of 49.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,388.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 zoomed 470.45 points or 1.89% to 25,388.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.26% to 13.18.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

