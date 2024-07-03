Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks hit three month high

Japanese stocks hit three month high

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese stocks surged today as firm cues from overnight US markets kept sentiments supported. Japanese stocks rose for a fourth consecutive session as technology stocks stayed well supported. The benchmark Nikkei average soared 1.26 percent to 40,580.76 while the broader Topix index settled 0.54 percent higher at 2,872.18. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen stayed near 38-year lows against the US dollar. Nikkei is around three month high right now. Gains were driven by Taiyo Yuden (up 7.14%), Dainippon (up 6.82%) and Mitsubishi (up 6.48%). Sentiments have been positive for Japanese stocks recently amid weak Yen and firm US equities. Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 0.3 percent. Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of production, saying that it fluctuates indecisively but has weakened.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Eyes on dark web: How Indian firms can protect their data from cyberthieves

Revenues of top 18 states to grow 8 to 10% this financial year: CRISIL

WhatsApp gets Meta AI in India: How to use it in individual and group chats

Poverty declines to 8.5% in 2022-24 from 21.2% in 2011-12: NCAER paper

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection Day 6: Earnings reach Rs 680 crores

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story