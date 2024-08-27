Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jardine Henderson reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 7.77% to Rs 6.05 crore

Net loss of Jardine Henderson reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.056.56 -8 OPM %-2.812.59 -PBDT-0.170.17 PL PBT-0.170.17 PL NP-0.170.17 PL

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

