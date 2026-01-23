Associate Sponsors

Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 279600.00% to Rs 55.94 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 279600.00% to Rs 55.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales55.940.02 279600 OPM %0.88-2100.00 -PBDT0.49-0.10 LP PBT0.49-0.10 LP NP0.31-0.41 LP

