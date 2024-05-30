Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 20.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 20.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 185.81 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin rose 20.07% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 185.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.44% to Rs 14.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 726.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 734.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales185.81173.61 7 726.25734.47 -1 OPM %2.243.91 -3.524.39 - PBDT5.397.12 -24 26.8433.03 -19 PBT2.464.10 -40 16.3018.16 -10 NP3.472.89 20 14.2913.30 7

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

