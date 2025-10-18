Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 15.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 702.61 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric rose 15.52% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 702.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 660.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.702.61660.155.405.4035.4033.8416.3014.2312.0610.44

