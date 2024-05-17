Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayatma Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jayatma Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 98.71% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Industries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.71% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.31% to Rs 27.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.3123.95 -99 27.5853.36 -48 OPM %-419.350.79 --3.23-0.30 - PBDT0.250.14 79 0.610.48 27 PBT0.040.06 -33 0.090.14 -36 NP0.020.02 0 0.070.10 -30

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

