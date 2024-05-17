Jayatma Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 98.71% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Industries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.71% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.31% to Rs 27.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

0.3123.9527.5853.36-419.350.79-3.23-0.300.250.140.610.480.040.060.090.140.020.020.070.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News