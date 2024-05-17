Dixon Technologies inks MoU with Acerpure

Dixon Technologies (India) said that it has entered into Memorandum of Association (MoU) with Acerpure Indian CE for manufacturing of range of consumer appliance products.

Acerpure is engaged in the business of trade, import and export of consumer durables and home appliances, and associated peripherals, accessories, components and parts and provision of ancillary services connected therewith.

The company will undertake the manufacturing of Acerpure products in its facilities starting with the state-of-the-art TVs, subject to signing of definitive agreements.

Sunil Vachani, executive chairman of Dixon Technologies, said, The introduction of Acerpure and our expanded collaborative efforts represent a significant stride towards enhancing India's self-sufficiency and global competitiveness in the electronics sector. Aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative, our goal is to manufacture premium consumer products for both domestic and international markets, thereby stimulating economic growth and fostering innovation while nurturing local talent. This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, Made in India products, marking a notable milestone in our relentless pursuit of excellence."

Harish Kohli, president & managing director of Acer India, said, Through this collaboration with Dixon Technologies, we are poised to usher in a wave of locally manufactured products, aligning seamlessly with the Make in India initiative. This partnership embodies our shared vision of fostering economic growth and technological advancement within the nation. Together, we look forward to crafting cutting-edge solutions that resonate with the diverse needs and aspirations of Indian consumers, empowering them to embrace a brighter, technologically enriched future."

The company reported 20.68% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.30 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 80.62 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 51.95% to Rs 4,657.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Dixon Technologies (India) transformed from being a manufacturer of electronic goods to leading multi-product corporation with widespread activities. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electronics as its core business activity.

The scrip rose 1.95% to end at Rs 8,254.70 on Thursday, 16 May 2024.

