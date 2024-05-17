Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 510.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 510.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 18.75 crore

Net profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 510.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.92% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.58% to Rs 50.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.7518.26 3 50.3250.03 1 OPM %6.132.46 -5.014.04 - PBDT0.890.21 324 1.631.21 35 PBT0.820.13 531 1.350.89 52 NP0.610.10 510 1.020.65 57

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

