Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 52.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 403.95 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars declined 52.69% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 403.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 430.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales403.95430.86 -6 OPM %7.2010.10 -PBDT23.6934.53 -31 PBT9.8220.40 -52 NP6.4313.59 -53

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

