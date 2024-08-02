JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 10.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 1144.50 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 10.67% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 1144.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 946.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1144.50946.2211.3812.0187.7078.2245.0338.3433.4030.18

