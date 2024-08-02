Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 10.67% in the June 2024 quarter

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 10.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 1144.50 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 10.67% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 1144.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 946.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1144.50946.22 21 OPM %11.3812.01 -PBDT87.7078.22 12 PBT45.0338.34 17 NP33.4030.18 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SJS Enterprises surges 12% in weak market on strong Q1 performance

Gold Price Outlook turning constructive on hopes of rate cut: Sharekhan

Wayanad landslides: CM says 'nobody left to save'; death toll to cross 300

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 800 pts, Nifty drops 250 pts; Nifty SmallCap down 1.5%

Newly freed Americans back in US after landmark prisoner swap with Russia

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story