Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp sells 3.70 lakh units in July'24

Hero MotoCorp sells 3.70 lakh units in July'24

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hero MotoCorp sold 370,274 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2024 compared to 391,310 units in July 2023, recording a decline of 5.37%. Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 347,535 units and exports of 22,739 units.

The company has sold 1,905,430 motorcycles and scooters in FY'25 so far (April-July) reflecting a growth of 9.3% over the corresponding period of FY'24, when it sold 1,743,884 units

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Motors shares fall 5% after Q1 show; Check reasons, new target prices

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 800 pts, Nifty drops 250 pts; Nifty SmallCap down 1.5%

Americans freed alongside Russian assassin in biggest post-Cold War swap

4 reasons why the Sensex sank nearly 800 pts on Friday August 2

LIVE news: Wayanad landslides death toll rises to 308, 40 teams of rescuers commence search ops

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story