Stock Alert: Tata Motors, ITC, kalyan Jewellers, Godrej Agrovet, Hero Motorcorp

Securities in F&O Ban: Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, India Cements

Upcoming results: ITCs net profit rose marginally to Rs 4,917.45 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 4,902.74 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net revenue (excluding excise duty) was at Rs 16,857.59 crore in the June quarter, up 7.54% from Rs 15,675.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Tata Motors consolidated net profit jumped 73.77% to Rs 5,566 crore on 5.68% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,08,048 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Kalyan Jewellers Indias consolidated net profit jumped 24% to Rs 178 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 144 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue stood at Rs 5,535 crore, up 26.5% YoY in Q1 FY25.

Godrej Agrovet reported consolidated net profit of Rs 132 crore in Q1 FY25, up 22.9% as compared with Rs 107 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue declined 6.4% YoY to Rs 2,351 crore in Q1 FY25.

Thermaxs consolidated net profit jumped 82% to Rs 108 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 60 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 13% YoY to Rs 2,184 crore during the quarter.

Indgenes consolidated net profit jumped 28.2% to Rs 88 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 68 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 11.4% YoY to Rs 676 crore in Q1 FY25.

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declined 2.5% YoY to Rs 12.3 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue rose 2.6% to Rs 848 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 826 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Rattanindia Power reported consolidated net profit of Rs 93 crore during the quarter as compared with net loss of Rs 549 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 10% YoY to Rs 1,534 crore in Q1 FY25.

Auto stocks to watch

Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of Rs 1.75 lakh units, down 4% year-on-year and domestic sales down by 5% year-on-year at 1.51 lakh units for the month of July.

Eicher Motors VE Commercial Vehicle sales jumped 13% year-on-year to 6,622 units, motorcycle sales fell 8% year-on-year at 67,265 units, and international motorcycle sales declined 14% year-on-year at 6,057 units for the month of July.

Hero MotoCorps total sales fell year-on-year 5.4% to 3.7 lakh units, domestic sales down 6.4% year-on-year at 3.47 lakh units, and exports up 13% at 22,739 units in Q1 FY25.

