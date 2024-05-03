JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 98.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.12% to Rs 1485.95 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 98.61% to Rs 55.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.12% to Rs 1485.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1010.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.77% to Rs 178.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 5009.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3857.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1485.951010.065009.353857.3811.5910.6111.6610.32129.2974.81417.57299.8581.6236.74246.10169.5455.7528.07178.83124.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News