JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 98.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 47.12% to Rs 1485.95 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 98.61% to Rs 55.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.12% to Rs 1485.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1010.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.77% to Rs 178.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 5009.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3857.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1485.951010.06 47 5009.353857.38 30 OPM %11.5910.61 -11.6610.32 - PBDT129.2974.81 73 417.57299.85 39 PBT81.6236.74 122 246.10169.54 45 NP55.7528.07 99 178.83124.39 44

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

