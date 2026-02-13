Associate Sponsors

Jeco Exports & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Jeco Exports & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

