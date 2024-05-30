Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.60% to Rs 11.07 crore

Net Loss of Jeevan Scientific Technology reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.60% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 39.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.077.93 40 39.6536.18 10 OPM %8.85-13.11 -11.653.57 - PBDT0.88-1.04 LP 4.331.39 212 PBT-0.76-2.46 69 -1.60-3.68 57 NP-0.73-2.30 68 -1.30-3.06 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sequent Scientific reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sequent Scientific reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.27 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Groundbreaking Study by Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital on post-crosslinking surgery patients Wins 'Best Scientific Poster Award' at ASCRS 2024 Annual Meeting

Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 121.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Transgene Biotek reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Abhinav Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Baroda Extrusion reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story