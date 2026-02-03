Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 8.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.62% to Rs 43.02 croreNet profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declined 8.91% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 43.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales43.0236.89 17 OPM %17.2723.94 -PBDT9.1310.30 -11 PBT8.309.52 -13 NP5.936.51 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content