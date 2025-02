Jet Freight Logistics standalone net profit declines 63.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 94.07 crore

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics declined 63.47% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 94.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.94.0790.524.503.353.021.802.481.221.564.27

