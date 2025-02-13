Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 88.19% in the December 2024 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 88.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 54.52% to Rs 33.56 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries declined 88.19% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 54.52% to Rs 33.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 73.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales33.5673.79 -55 OPM %-0.574.80 -PBDT0.603.96 -85 PBT0.453.86 -88 NP0.342.88 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit declines 73.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Monind reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story