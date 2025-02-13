Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Grandma Trading & Agencies reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT-0.020.03 PL PBT-0.020.03 PL NP-0.020.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit declines 73.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Monind reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hasti Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 12.65% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story