Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 80.45% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net loss of Jhaveri Credits & Capital reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 80.45% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.69% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.03% to Rs 23.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.964.9123.3126.20-215.6323.6314.419.66-1.601.103.352.72-1.840.972.762.59-1.000.352.411.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News