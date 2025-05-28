Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 80.45% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net loss of Jhaveri Credits & Capital reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 80.45% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.69% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.03% to Rs 23.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.964.91 -80 23.3126.20 -11 OPM %-215.6323.63 -14.419.66 - PBDT-1.601.10 PL 3.352.72 23 PBT-1.840.97 PL 2.762.59 7 NP-1.000.35 PL 2.411.61 50

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

