Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 80.45% to Rs 0.96 croreNet loss of Jhaveri Credits & Capital reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 80.45% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.69% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.03% to Rs 23.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
