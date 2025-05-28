Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 444.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 444.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 42.55% to Rs 5.26 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries rose 444.90% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.55% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 209.00% to Rs 6.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 16.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.263.69 43 16.6715.25 9 OPM %94.3090.51 -93.2882.69 - PBDT2.700.66 309 6.242.68 133 PBT2.700.66 309 6.242.68 133 NP2.670.49 445 6.182.00 209

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

