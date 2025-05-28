Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 444.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.55% to Rs 5.26 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries rose 444.90% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.55% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 209.00% to Rs 6.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 16.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5.263.6916.6715.2594.3090.5193.2882.692.700.666.242.682.700.666.242.682.670.496.182.00

