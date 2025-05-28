Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 542.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 542.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 504.76% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net profit of Anna Infrastructures rose 542.86% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 504.76% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.270.21 505 1.861.68 11 OPM %42.5214.29 -30.6543.45 - PBDT0.620.10 520 0.740.87 -15 PBT0.600.08 650 0.660.79 -16 NP0.450.07 543 0.490.60 -18

