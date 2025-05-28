Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 542.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 504.76% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net profit of Anna Infrastructures rose 542.86% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 504.76% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

