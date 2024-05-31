Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jhaveri Credits & Capital standalone net profit declines 62.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Jhaveri Credits & Capital standalone net profit declines 62.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales decline 56.63% to Rs 4.91 crore

Net profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital declined 62.37% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.63% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.80% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 125.47% to Rs 26.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.9111.32 -57 26.2011.62 125 OPM %23.637.77 -9.667.57 - PBDT1.100.92 20 2.720.82 232 PBT0.970.92 5 2.590.82 216 NP0.350.93 -62 1.610.79 104

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

