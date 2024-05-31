Sales decline 56.63% to Rs 4.91 crore

Net profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital declined 62.37% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.63% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.80% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 125.47% to Rs 26.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

