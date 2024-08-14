Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 34.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.72% to Rs 8.16 croreNet profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 34.69% to Rs 55.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.72% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.167.37 11 OPM %99.0298.64 -PBDT56.7142.16 35 PBT56.7142.16 35 NP55.9541.54 35
