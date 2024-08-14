Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 34.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.72% to Rs 8.16 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 34.69% to Rs 55.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.72% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.167.3799.0298.6456.7142.1656.7142.1655.9541.54

