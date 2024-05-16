Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 62.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.48% to Rs 327.88 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering rose 62.51% to Rs 40.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.48% to Rs 327.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 247.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.31% to Rs 90.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 1201.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1100.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

