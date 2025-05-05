Jindal Stainless Ltd Slides 0.6%

Jindal Stainless Ltd has added 6.04% over last one month compared to 1.35% gain in BSE Metal index and 7.27% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Stainless Ltd lost 0.6% today to trade at Rs 585.05. The BSE Metal index is down 0.13% to quote at 28833.49. The index is up 1.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd decreased 0.5% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 0.5% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 9.41 % over last one year compared to the 9.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Stainless Ltd has added 6.04% over last one month compared to 1.35% gain in BSE Metal index and 7.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1003 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 72581 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 848 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 497 on 07 Apr 2025.

