Voltas Ltd Surges 1.41%

Voltas Ltd gained 1.41% today to trade at Rs 1223.45. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.82% to quote at 56961.36. The index is up 7.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 1.19% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd added 1.1% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.92 % over last one year compared to the 9.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Voltas Ltd has lost 5.77% over last one month compared to 7.02% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 7.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2153 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1946.2 on 20 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1135.55 on 01 Feb 2025.

