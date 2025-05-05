Biocon Biologics secures multiple market access agreements for Yesintek

Biocon Biologics (BBL), subsidiary of Biocon, today announced the Company has secured multiple market access agreements for Yesintek (ustekinumab-kfce), its biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab). The market access agreements from numerous plans represent over 100+ million lives in the United State.

Express Scripts has added YESINTEK to the National Preferred Formulary (NPF) effective March 21, 2025. Cigna has added YESINTEK to its commercial formulary beginning on March 21, 2025. UnitedHealthcare has added YESINTEK to several formularies including commercial beginning May 1, 2025; managed Medicaid beginning March 1, 2025; and Medicare beginning June 1, 2025. CVS Health has added YESINTEK beginning July 1, 2025. And finally, Optum Rx has added YESINTEK to its Premium and Select formularies beginning July 1, 2025.

YESINTEK has also been selected on several other formularies, including Navitus, Costco Health Solutions, MedImpact, Priority Health, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and several other regional health plans. Additionally, YESINTEK has been selected as the exclusive Ustekinumab by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM), Florida Healthcare Plan, and several closed-door health systems.

The Company is also finalizing formulary agreements with other commercial carriers.

YESINTEK is approved for the treatment of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, increasing patient access to more cost-effective treatment options for use in the treatment of common chronic autoimmune diseases. YESINTEK is available in all the same formulations currently provided by STELERA . The available presentations are 45 mg/0.5 mL PFS, 90 mg/mL PFS, 45 mg/0.5 mL vial, and 130 mg/26 mL vial.

